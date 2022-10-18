VIO calls for extra care among motorists on flooded roads

By Clara Egbogota

Mr Vincent Ehiwario, Director of Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), Delta State has urged motorists and other road users to be extremely careful in flooded areas not to fall victim of unpleasant consequences.

Ehiwario said this in a statement on Tuesday while showing concern over reports of deaths and loss of properties due to the ravaging floods, being experienced in the state.

According to him, motorists should be cautious when driving through flooded roads to prevent engine damage, accident and other unforeseen occurrences.

“When the roads are flooded and flowing with high velocity, there is the tendency for tyres to lose their grip on tarred roads, and sometimes causing uncontrollable maneuvers and spinning of the vehicle.

“Motorists should not throw caution to the winds by not observing road signs and other warning signs, thereby putting the lives of commuters and other roads users at risk.

He said that life was sacrosanct, urging motorists and commuters to call on the VIOs when the need arises.

He urged motorists to look for alternative routes to prevent damage to engines and avoid road mishaps.

“Motorists and commuters should be patient in flooded areas, so as not to compound issues of managing the passable portion of such roads,” he said. (NAN)

