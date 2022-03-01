VIO boss decries incessant attacks on officers

By Kelechi Ogunleye

Mr Wadata Bodinga, Director, FCT Directorate of Road Transport Services (DRTS), has condemned the incessant attacks by some motorists and hoodlums on men of the directorate within the FCT.

Bodinga said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said over the years, the service had lost officers performing their statutory duty on the road.

“Many of our officers were killed on the road and attacked by hoodlums because our duty has to do with enforcement.

“Most motorists drive dangerously during arrests while others resist arrest for defaulting, causing harm to our men,” he said.

According to him, the hazards associated with inspection of vehicle papers are enormous.

The director said the attitude of the motoring public was key to achieving change in the relationship between drivers and officers.

“We want people to own road safety and see it as their business, because that is what will make our job easier.

“It will help reduce the rate of road crashes and deaths as road safety is everybody’s business; hence the need to support the officers on the road.

“We are trying to see how the public will be conscious of their safety and know that we are here for them and not against them,” he said.

Bodinga appreciated the FCT Administration for supporting the directorate to acquire new vehicles and work equipment.

He, however, said there was need for the FCT to have functional legislation on the operations of the DRTS. (NAN)

