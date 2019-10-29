VIGISCOPE lunches emergency awareness App

VIGISCOPE Consulting Limited, an engineering company, on Tuesday lunched a Quick Emergency Reporting and Response System (QERRS) Application, to help address security challenges in the country.

Mr Richard Akanmo, the managing partner of the company, during the lunching and media presentation of the application in Abuja, he said the QERRS is a web-based safety and incident management application.

Akanmo said the application called Police-VGS, is a friendly tool for monitoring locations and keeping surveillance on places of interest and live streaming of situations as they occur.

According to him, the App has an inbuilt navigation component that can direct responders to points of interest, thereby facilitating prompt response and protection of response personnel.

“In the face of growing safety and security challenges globally, we are publicly introducing into Nigerian market our situational awareness App called QERRS.

“The QERRS is a web-based safety and incident management App that makes it possible for a person in distress point to swipe from phone and trigger the report of an occurrence.

“The App is a stand alone, end-to-end solution and a web-based dispatch for quick emergency reporting of incidents by private citizens, for prompt action of responders,” he said.

He revealed that the App is downloaded on a smart phone for quick incidence reporting and enables incidents to be reported within five seconds of their occurrence to control rooms located at security Agencies.

The managing partner further revealed that a person reporting an incident sends an alert message to a specific control centre showing the address and coordinates of his location.

“The report can be done in silent mode with the knowledge of the victims, or bystanders in case of crime incidents by uploading images of the scene and transmit to control centre.

“The QERRS is a veritable tool for enhancing personal and corporate safety, incident management, security surveillance and emergency coordination.

“This versatile App can be effective in the following areas; accidents, medical emergencies, crime reporting, disaster management, search and rescue operation. (NAN)