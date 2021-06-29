Vigilante member docked for manslaughter

A 40-year-old vigilante member, Mohammed Oseni, on Tuesday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for accidentally shooting a man dead with his gun.

The defendant, who was arraigned on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Doney Raphael, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 27, at about 5 a.m., at Oko-Odo, Onnosa, Ikorodu.

He alleged that the defendant, a member of the local vigilance group, mistakenly gunned down Jamiu Shoyemi with his locally made single barrel gun.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate O.G. Oghre admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Oghre adjourned the case until Sept. 7. (NAN)

