Vigilance member jailed 6 months for obstructing AEDC staff on duty

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court, Shagari Quarters, Abuja, on Friday, sentenced a 22-year-old vigilance member, Shadrack Karma, to six months imprisonment for obstructing an AEDC staff from discharging his official duty.

Karma 22, who lives in Mopol Barracks, Abuja, is charged with threat of injury to public servant, obstruction of public servant in discharging his function, mischief and causing hurt.

The convict, however, pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

Delivering judgment, Justice Sulyman Ola, convicted and sentenced Karma following his admission to the crime.

“The court has found the convicts guilty of the offence, in line with their plea for mercy.

“And as first time offender, who did not waste the time of the court, you are hereby sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option to pay N30, 000 fine,’’ Ola pronounced.

Ola said that the judgment, would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in any criminal act.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that, the complainant, Mr Micheal Okon of AEDC (Abuja Electricity Distribution Company) Mopol Barracks Dei-Dei, Abuja, reported the matter at Zuba Police Station on May 10.

Ogada alleged that the complainant lead a team of AEDC staff to Mopol Barracks Dei-Dei, to carry out their legitimate functions.

He said when the team arrived at the defendant’s father’s house, flat E, 133, they realised each time they disconnected supply due to illegal connection, it was reconnected.

Ogada said, while the AEDC staff, Mohammad Mustapha attempted to disconnect the electricity again and the defendant attacked the staff with a cutlass, collected the wire and inflicted injury on him.

He further mentioned that Mustapha was rushed to Mopol Barrack hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

The prosecutor said during police investigation, the convict admitted to committing the crime, adding that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 153, 148, 334 and 244 of the Penal Code Law. (NAN)

