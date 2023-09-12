Viewpoint: Tribunal sack: Who takes responsibility? By Abdulmalik Saidu

The general election of 2023 has come and gone, winners emerged as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the trend of result reversal by the election tribunal is strikingly alarming.

The situation is causing a distraction in the political circle that is affecting the smooth running of the democratic processes in the country.

So, INEC has to engage the relevant stakeholders to intensify efforts ab initio so that due diligence is done, and all court cases are attended to before the issuance of certificates of return and swearing in of the candidates to avert such a situation that affects good governance and saves the cost of a re-run.

The political game players are not ruled out, the security agencies, electorates and elites should always avoid personal gain and put the national interest to support the system for an acceptable result.

If all things are equal, the upcoming election in Kogi and Bayelsa states in November 2023 should be effectively conducted and monitored with acceptable outcomes to the key players without any cause to revert to the court processes or minimized to save Nigeria’s democracy.

God bless Nigeria.

Abdulmalik Saidu

saiduone@yahoo.co.uk

