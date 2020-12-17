Vietnam begins human trial of home-grown COVID-19 vaccine

Human trials began on Thursday for Nanocovax, Vietnam’s first home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, a Director of a National Medical Research Centre said.

“In the first phase, we will choose a group of 60 volunteers. This morning, we have finished vaccinating three people.

“They will be monitored for three days, and if they remain in good condition, we will continue to vaccinate the rest.’’ Ho Anh Son, Deputy Director of the Military Medical Research Institute, told dpa.

The trial is the first of three phases of testing for the vaccine.