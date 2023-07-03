Video: Voices of Nigeria’s Future: A Dialogue with Dr Omano Edigheji (1)

Finally, the 1st episode of my YouTube Channel, titled “VOICES OF NIGERIA’S FUTURE:A DIALOGUE WITH DR OMANO EDIGHEJI” has been released.

This episode is titled, NIGERIA OF MY DREAM

My YouTube Channel proceed from the premise that everyone is a leader, and given the right environment, will do great things to change the developmental trajectory of Nigeria. We will showcase these everyday leaders to share their aspirations and the great things they are doing in their respective spheres of endeavors to create the country we all aspire.

This YouTube Channel is a platform to inspire and motivate Nigerians,especially the youth,to aspire & work for a brighter future for the country.

Also, it is a platform for dialogue on actionable solutions for Nigeria to progress and prosper.

In addition, we will facilitate inter-generational dialogue on the future of Nigeria.

Remember to subscribe to this interesting YouTube Channel.

-Dr Omano

