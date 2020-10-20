Video: Thugs attack #EndSARS protesters, burn cars in Abuja

Suspected hoodlums have attacked #EndSARS protesters and set some vehicles on fire at Kabusa Junction in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a tweet, the Feminist Coalition said the thugs were sent to incite violence to discredit the ongoing protest.

“The cars of peaceful protesters have allegedly been set on fire in Abuja by these thugs that continue to disrupt and incite violence.

“Abuja protesters please head to safety! Your lives matter and should not be dispensable due to political games,” the tweet reads. It was alleged that the hoodlums arrived Apo, Lokogoma areas of the Abuja with sticks, machetes and local guns, and are causing mayhem.

PRNigeria could not confirm the numbers of vehicles burnt.

By PRNigeria