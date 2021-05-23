The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) started its week in style after solidifying its collaboration with the Abia State Government to boost petroleum products supplies to Aba Depot.

The move was geared towards strengthening economic activities in the area and the country at large.

The Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari, said the meeting with the state government was to address issues on petroleum products and crude oil pipeline protection in Abia State.

It would be recalled that there had been consistent vandalisation of oil pipelines around the Abia axis which had hindered easy flow of products to the depot.

Kyari, who was represented by the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Ventures and Business Development, Mr Adeyemi Adetunji, said stronger collaboration would ensure efficiency in the system.

In his remarks, the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, averred that the State was prepared to work hand-in-hand with the NNPC and security agencies to curb the incidences of petroleum products theft so as to restore normalcy to the Aba Depot.

Gov. Okezie Ikpezu

In the same vain, the Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva assured Nigerian that there would be no increase in the pump price of Premuim Motor Spirit also known as Petrol.

The minister said: “Once again, it has become necessary to assure Nigerians that despite the huge burden of under-recovery, the Federal Government is not in a hurry to increase the price of Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) to reflect current market realities.

“The current price of petrol will be retained in the month of June until the ongoing engagement with organised labour is concluded.

He also urged motorists not to engage in panic buying of the product as the NNPC had sufficient product to serve the country.

Also, in the week under review, the House of representatives assured the Nigeria Gas Company, a subsidiary of the NNPC, of its total support to complete ongoing Gas Infrastructure Backbone

The Chairman of the House Committee on Gas, Rep. Mutu Ebomo, made this commitment during a recent visit of the committee to the company.

Ebomo applauded the NGC for the ongoing massive gas infrastructure projects, stressing that the Committee was impressed with the progress of work at the Gas Treatment Plant at Oben.

He described the project as a critical arm of the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben Gas Pipeline, also called the OB3 Pipeline or the East-West Pipeline.

Responding, the Managing Director of NGC, Mr Seyi Omotowa, said the company was committed to the completion of the ongoing gas infrastructure backbone projects and sued for the support of the Committee on the realisation of the objective.

In a related development the Gas Company also assured the Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom in Delta State, that it would continue to extend its community development intervention projects to the community in order to improve the living standard of the people.

Omotowa, during a courtesy visit to the place of Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Evangelist Wilson Ojakovo Oharisi III JP, and his Council of Chiefs at his Palace recently stated that the visit was to further consolidate on the existing cordial relations between the Kingdom and the NGC.

Oharisi III commended the NGC Management for the several developmental interventions in the kingdom, while assuring the NGC of continuous support in the years ahead.

In the week under review, Nigeria, Argentina, Republic of Korea and Namibia expressed their readiness to collaborate in the area of gas development for their mutual benefits.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, and the Ambassador of Argentina to Nigeria, His Excellency Alejandro Herrero said the partnership on gas development and utilisation would further spur rapid industrial developments in their various countries.

Sylva thanked the Ambassador and his team for the visit and expressed his satisfaction with the productive ties between Nigeria and Argentina.

The Republic of Korea's Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Kim Young-chae and the High Commissioner of Namibia to Nigeria, His Excellency, Humphrey Geiseb, who spoke in similar vein have these to say.

Meanwhile, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr Kennie Obateru, within the week bagged the Fellowship Award of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Obateru was among distinguished PR professionals who were inducted as Fellows of the NIPR on Thursday at the institute’s Annual General Meeting which held in Bauchi, Bauchi State.

Speaking at the event, the National President and Chairman of Council, NIPR, Malam Mukhtar Sirajo, expressed delight at the calibre of the newly inducted Fellows, stressing that the Institute would rely on them to offer quality services for the development of the country.

He said the new Fellows were selected on the basis of competence.

Speaking shortly after the induction, the NNPC spokesman, said the Public Relations profession was critical for national development.

He pointed out that the current Fellowship status offered the inductees a great platform to contribute towards the development of the Institute and society.

Obateru, a self-driven and an amiable PR practitioner, joined the NNPC in 1992 as an experienced hire.

He served in various capacities including General Manager/Head NNPC London Office, Manager, Public Affairs, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Manager, Public Affairs, Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) among other positions.

Two other staff of the Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC were among the new Fellows.

They are Mr Chinedu Achusi and Mrs Oluwakemi Olumuyiwa.

Mr Nasir Imodagbe, who retired from the services of the Corporation a few months ago, was also among the new Fellows.

