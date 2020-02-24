VIDEO: NAF drops rocket-fire on ISWAP rendezvous at Jubillaram

Videolink:

Air strikes being conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, under the auspices of Operation RATTLE SNAKE 3, have continued to yield tangible results against terrorist elements in the Northeast of the Country.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force who disclosed this in a statement said the latest of these was achieved on 20 February 2020 in attacks conducted at Jubillaram and Alinwa in the Northern part of Borno State, where some key Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) leaders were neutralized as they assembled for meetings at the 2 locations.



According to the NAF spokesman, the mission was executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that some key ISWAP leaders had assembled for meetings, which were being held simultaneously at 2 separate venues, at Jubillaram and Alinwa in Marte Local Government Area. Accordingly, the ATF scrambled its attack aircraft to engage both locations, damaging the meeting venues and neutralizing the terrorists.

The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign to shape the battlespace in the Northeast for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations, Daramola said.



