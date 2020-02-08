VIDEO: How woman in Borno got promoted, cash reward by governor

Videolink: https://youtu.be/DGo9xvcpi_A

A primary school teacher in Borno state, Mrs Obiagelli Mazi, in Friday received from the governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, cash donation reward of N100,000 and offered an accelerated promotion.

Mazi, who has served as a dedicated teacher in the state for more than 30 years, was promoted from the position of class teacher to assistant headmistress.

Governor Zulum, during an inspection to the school at 6:30am on Friday to assess facilities at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Primary school, under Jere local government area, had encountered the teacher, already waiting for her pupils.

Overwhelmed by Mazi’s dedication, the Governor commended and rewarded her with personal cash gift of N100,000, amount nearly three times her monthly salary of N35,000 and later approved an executive order promoting her from class teacher to assistant headmistress.

PRNigeria gathered that Mazi, a level 12 class teacher before the promotion, hails from Abia state in the South-East and has been teaching for 31 years in Borno State in the North-east.

Executive Chairman, Borno State Universal Education Board, SUBEB, Dr Shettima Kullima conveyed the promotion on Saturday after his recommendation was approved by Governor Zulum.

Governor Zulum had directed the executive chairman of Borno State Universal Education Board to review the woman’s civil service position, her qualification (which happens to be NCE) and recommend her promotion.

Dr. Kullima said that even though the woman was not a graduate, her 31 years teaching experience and commitment coupled with an executive order by the Governor have earned her the promotion.

The governor had posted a video of his interactions with the dedicated Igbo woman serving in the North-East with a strong message of appreciation.

He wrote: “Yesterday, as early as 6:30 in the morning, I paid an unscheduled visit to Shehu Sanda Kyarimi II Primary School, to see how we can improve the infrastructure therein and I met teacher, Mrs. Obliageri Mazi, an Igbo Christian from Abia State who has served for 31 years in Borno state.

“Although it was very early, I met none of the teachers and their pupils on the ground but only her.

“Her gender, tribe, religion or state of origin does not surprise me but her passion, enthusiasm, dedication, commitment and above all patriotism do surprise me a lot.

“As a Government, we are mightily proud of her!

By PRNigeria