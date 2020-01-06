VIDEO: Furious Gov Zulum accuses Soldiers of extortion on Borno Highway

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has accused security personnel of the Nigeria military and police of collecting bribes of N1000 from travellers who do not have national identity cards.

The governor made the accusation when he visited the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway where thousands of travellers were stranded because security officials manning the highway locked it down.

The highway is relatively the safest access in and out of Maiduguri, despite suffering repeated Boko Haram attacks recently. Upon reaching the Maiduguri entrance checkpoint, located near the Borno State University, the governor met hundreds of vehicles queued up on both sides of the lanes.

“This is unacceptable,” Mr Zulum said speaking on top of his voice.

“How can you subject people to this kind of torture all in the name of National ID card? And you are all here collecting N500 and N1000 from poor travellers who don’t have national ID card.”

By PRNigeria



