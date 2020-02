Fire on Wednesday evening, at Ita-Eko in Abeakuta gutted the family home of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

TheCable reported that the fire, which started at 9pm, only burnt the boys’ quarters of the house.

The video of the fire incident below:

Video of the fire incident at Obasanjo’s house in Abeakuta



With reports by TheCable