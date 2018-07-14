=======

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, D’banj and Femi Kuti have been announced as performers at the Mandela 100 Global Citizen Festival, alongside Jay Z and Beyoncé.

The festival in honour of the former South African President, late Nelson Mandela, aims to celebrate the legacy of Mandela with the aim of ending extreme poverty by 2030.

Some Nigerian Artists have taken to Twitter to showcase their intriguing and creative paintings, drawings, photographs and designs with the hash tag #WeareNigerianCreatives.

The trend, which started early this year, has drawn a lot of public attention with several artists from the movement featured on CNN; among them is 11-year-old Kareem Warris, who received huge acclaim for drawing French President Emmanuel Macron within two hours, while in Lagos.

Nigerian actor cum politician, Yul Edochie has been appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Anambra State on Creative & Entertainment Media.

The actor revealed this on his Instagram page thanking the governor, youths and his fans for believing and supporting his political ambition.

Justin Bieber has finally confirmed his engagement to model, Hailey Baldwin saying he is ready to spend the rest of his life with her.

The 24-year-old Canadian heartthrob, proposed to the 21-year-old model in a restaurant, at a private dinner in the Bahamas.

6.Kylie Jenner, makeup business mogul, reality star and influencer is becoming the youngest self-made billionaire ever, ahead of Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire at 23.

The 20-year-old Kylie, who is the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, is on ‘America’s Richest Self-Made Women’ list and currently worth 900 million dollars, according to Forbes.