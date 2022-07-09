Video: Emergency responders rescue 3 persons from Lagos flood

Emergency responders have rescued three persons from a Lexus Jeep that was swept away by heavy flood around Oyatoki area of Agege, Lagos State.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the Zonal Coordinator, South-West, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Saturday in Lagos.

VIDEO: Flood sweeps away moving SUV on Lagos street



Credit: TrackaNG pic.twitter.com/X6KTxtmORL — Daily Trust (@daily_trust) July 9, 2022

Farinloye said that the incident involved two vehicles, a Lexus Jeep carrying three persons and a Toyota with three occupants.

According to him, the six persons were reported to have been swept away when rainwater overflowed an uncompleted canal in the area.

“The residents reportedly warned the people in the vehicles to desist from passing through the road but they were adamant, but drove through, and they were swept away,

“One of the people in the Toyota refused, dropped down from the vehicle, the other two drove and they are the only once missing presently.

“All together, three rescued alive, one jumped out to safety, while the remaining two are missing,” he said.

Farinloye said that emergency responders on ground included the Lagos State Fire Service, NEMA, LASEMA, Police and other responders from the community.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing in search of the other two persons.

“The community members are mobilised due to the fact that they know the terrain of the canal and successfully rescued the four persons,” he added. (NAN)

