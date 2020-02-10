VIDEO: Boko Haram insurgents kill 30, abduct several woman on Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway

Boko Haram terrorists have killed at least 30 persons in a night attack on Auno village on Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.

About 20 vehicles including trucks, trailers, buses and cars were also burnt and destroyed by the terrorists who invaded the about 9:50 pm on Sunday.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State visited the area where the villagers told him that many people including women and children were carted in buses by the Terrorists.

Most of those that were attacked were those that could not get into Maiduguri on Sunday as the gate to the town was shut against them having failed to arrive before the 5pm deadline.

Borno governor, Zulum at the scene where over 20 vehicles were burnt down by Boko Haram insurgents

The governor, who was visibly shaken when he saw the charred bodies of the victims of the attack, who were burnt by the fire from burnt vehicles, requested the military authorities to dismantle the Auno gate from its present position and move it further away from the village so that it will be more difficult for insurgents to gain access into the village.

He said that the Borno state government will assist those whose vehicles were destroyed in the attack as well as those whose goods were burnt alongside the vehicles transporting foodstuff and other wares into Maiduguri.

He however called on the people to remain calm and law abiding in the face of the challenges, promising that government will look for a way out the situation.

By PRNigeria