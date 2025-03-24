Video alleging police misconduct unfounded, says CP Ondo

The Police Command in Ondo State has dismissed a video circulating on social media, which alleged its personnel of phone theft in Idogun community in Ose LGA of the state

The Police Command in Ondo State has dismissed a video circulating on social media, which alleged its personnel of phone theft in Idogun community in Ose LGA of the state

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Akure, Mr Wilfred Afolabi, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, said that nobody from the community had come forward to report that his or her phone was stolen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on March 22, a video was circulated online in which some policemen of the Quick Intervention Unit deployed to Idogun were seen entering a shop and picking a power bank and phones

Th CP said that a detachment of policemen were sent to Idogun to maintain peace following clashès by rival groups over a chieftaincy dispute and had been in the community for some time.

Afolabi said that when he saw the video, he directed the tactical commanders to investigate and whosoever was involved should be arrested and apprehended.

“Yes, the boys never denied that they went there.

According to them, they went there to remove their phones and power bank which they had dropped in the shop to be charged.

“So, if this type of an incident happens, instead of going to the media, because the media is not the police station, I would have expected you to lodge a report.

“All you succeeded in doing was to go to the media. As I’m seated here now, I have not received any report of that incident.

“And there is nobody that has come forward to lodge a report that he or she, her phone got lost,” he said.

The CP said that his men were still on ground in the community and no one had communicated to them that their phone or power bank was lost or missing.

“So, be that as it may be, in as much as nobody has come to lodge a report, we will just take it as if there is no element of truth in it.

“If, on the other hand, we receive any report that truly people’s items were missing, we’ll commence full investigation into that matter,” Afolabi said.

The CP enjoined members of the public to disregard whatever has been circulated, stressing that the Nigeria Police was a disciplined organisation. (NAN)