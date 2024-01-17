Wednesday, January 17, 2024
HomeReports & CommentaryProjectVideo: After Supreme Court verdict, Gov Bala Mohammed vows to fight...
Project

Video: After Supreme Court verdict, Gov Bala Mohammed vows to fight on -True VisionTV

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
0
9

After Supreme Court verdict, Gov Bala Mohammed vows to fight on- True VsionTV

Previous article
EFCC Arrests Ex-Minister, Charles Ugwuh, One Other for Alleged N3.6bn Fraud
Next article
Citizens Quest President, Chief Obiaruko Ndukwe decries state of security in the FCT
Danlami Nmodu
Danlami Nmodu
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.