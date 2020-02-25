VIDEO: After Garkida, NAF strikes Boko Haram’s enclave in Sambisa

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the coordinating air power of Operation Lafiya Dole, has destroyed some Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) structures and logistics facilities at Garin Maloma and Parisu in the Sambisa Forest general area of Borno State.

A statement by NAF Spokesperson, Ibikunle Daramola, said the air strikes were executed on 23 and 24 February 2020, as part of the ongoing Operation Rattle, Snake 3, based on credible intelligence reports indicating that elements of the BHTs that carried out the attack on Garkida in Adamawa originated from camps within the Sambisa Forest.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched its attack aircraft to engage both locations, destroying several structures housing the terrorists as well as some of their logistics stores, which were seen engulfed in flames.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign to shape the battlespace in the Northeast for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.”