Victory in AMAC good signal for 2023, says PDP on FCT polls results

The Democratic Party (PDP) has described return to power in Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC) of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as a sign of victory for 2023 general elections.

PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, statement he issued on Sunday, in Abuja, said that victory in FCT area council election would be replicated in Osun and Ekiti states governors’ elections.

“What we have achieved in Abuja, seat of power, will be replicated in Ekiti and Osun states later this year, culminating in our take-over of power at centre next year, to usher better, more prosperous and secure Nigeria.

“PDP is back to rescue Nigeria and rescue begins from seat of power in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT”, he added.

Ayu said that the victory in AMAC was “a great omen” under his watch as his leadership would lead PDP back to winning ways and rebuilding Nigeria.”

“The victory of our great party, the PDP, signposts the promise of a better Nigeria under my watch, leading this of dedicated and committed party members.

“The victory at the FCT polls of Saturday, Feb. 12, represents a great omen under my watch, as we lead PDP back to winning ways and rebuilding Nigeria.”

He said that the victory to PDP was the important AMAC, because it was a signal that Nigerians desired to return PDP to power.

Christopher Zakka, the PDP candidate, polled 19,302 as against the 13,240 of his closest rival, Murtala Usman of the APC, to win the election.

“This victory is dedicated to all leaders of our party, particularly the state governors, NEC members, NWC members as well as the millions of party members across the nation”, Ayu said.(NAN)

