Victory belongs to APC on Saturday, says Abdullahi Adamu

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, says, he is convinced that “victory belongs” to his party on Saturday.

Adamu made claim during an interactive session with with some Journalists Wednesday evening in Abuja.

He said, “As you are very much aware, in the last few months, our party, the APC and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been traversing every part of the country campaigning and soliciting for the support of Nigerians ahead of the coming general elections. During these campaign rallies, in all the places we visited, we were greeted by massive turnout of supporters and loyalists which has confirmed the fact that we are the biggest party in Nigeria. Just yesterday, we held our final mega rally in Lagos. The number of our supporters who turned out for the rally gives me cause for joy. I am convinced that with what I have seen across the country, victory at Saturday’s election belongs to the APC.

According to the APC Chairman, “Our campaign rallies have provided opportunities for us to explain to Nigerians the policies and programmes of the APC for the next four years. We laid before the voters how we intend to build on the legacies of President Mohammadu Buhari, GCFR in the area’s infrastructural development, agriculture, security and youth development. We told Nigerians to have confidence in the ability of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to bring renewed hope to them. I assure every Nigerian that the next APC administration will not only build on monumental achievements of the past eight years, it will open new areas of development for the Country.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that Nigerians will troop out to vote for a new president and national assembly members on Saturday.

Adamu said further that “In keeping with our commitment to a peaceful electoral system, our party, the APC, ran an issue-based and hitch free campaign that is devoid of mudslinging and other provocative acts. We focussed on issues that are of concern to Nigerians and assured them that the APC has everything it takes to reset the country towards renewed. In spite of many provocations from the other parties, the APC resolved that what was important to Nigerians is not the amount of mud we can throw at each other, but what ideas we bring to the table. In this connection, we assure that the APC remains committed to implementing ideas that will continue to make Nigeria the biggest economy in Africa.

Our meeting today is an opportunity for me to acknowledge with appreciation, the contributions, commitment and dedication of our party leaders at all levels to the campaign process. In the course of this campaign, they all showed extra-ordinary vigour, resilience and commitment in mobilizing and strengthening the confidence Nigerians in our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari and the in-coming president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am sure that the efforts we have put into this campaign will definitely assure us of success at the polls.

The APC Chairman commended the media just as he equally cautioned against fake news, lies and disinformation on social media.

He said, “I commend the professionalism of the media in covering our campaigns and the issues that were articulated. I appreciate the commitment shown the media towards strengthening our democracy as stakeholders in the Nigeria polity. I believe I am stating the obvious when I say that the mass media have been one of the institutions that helped to deepen our our democracy, especially with support you gave the APC administration over the past eight years of the Buhari administration.

“Let me however caution against some of the disinformation, misinformation, lies and fake news propagated in the social media. In reporting the election and results, we must be careful to be truthful and honest. We must remember that after this election, there will be a country to govern. While social media reportage has a place in information dissemination, it must be used responsibly for social harmony, inclusiveness and peace.

He said were invited to let them know that ” APC is fully prepared and ready to go into this election. For us as a party, the only result we expect from this election is victory. We have worked hard, really hard, to expect victory. No party has been able to put up a robust campaign as the APC has done. We call on all our supporters and agents to conduct themselves peacefully, but be very vigilant going into the polls. We also call on the other parties to support the electoral umpire, INEC, towards conducting an election that will meet every standard of fairness and transparency.

“Finally, our party the APC goes into this election as a united front. The National Working Committee and all organs of the party are working together to deliver victory to the APC and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And, by the grace of God, we shall surely come out of this weekend’s election, the victorious party”, Adamu concludes.

While answering questions during the interactive session Adamu debunked claims about Tinubu’s illness.He said the APC presidential candidate is healthy and has capacity to perform if elected.