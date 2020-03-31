Victims Support Fund sets up task force on COVID-19

The Chairman of the Victims Support Fund, Gen TY Danjuma RTD has inaugurated the VSF Task Force on COVID-19, mandated to provide palliative measures to Internally Displaced Persons and other vulnerable groups around the country, as part of its contribution to national efforts to fight COVID-19.



According to a statement signed by Alkasim Abdulkadir, Spokesman, Victims Support Fund, the Taskforce will provide 1 Billion Naira worth of medical supplies, food, water and non-food items for IDPs and others who will face special challenges at this difficult time. The task force shall also work closely with all Federal and State government organs and agencies tasked with the responsibility for providing direction and leadership in the fight against COVID-19, including the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and all relevant MDAs. The Task Force will also extend support to other frontline organizations working to curtail the spread of the novel Corona Virus.

The Committee has the following as members.



Mrs Toyosi-Akerele Ogunsuji: Chairperson; Dr Bulama Mali Gubio: Member; Amb John Gana: Member

Mr Sunday Oibe: Member ;Mr Alkasim Abdulkadir: Member; and Prof. Sunday Ochoche: Member



Gen. Danjuma said that the intervention had become necessary in view of the global devastation of the Corona Virus pandemic and the huge human challenges it poses for the country. He added that, as a country, we must all do what we can to ensure that the spread is curtailed. He also urged the committee to embark on massive sensitization campaigns amongst vulnerable groups to inform and educate them on the best hygiene and sanitation practices in order to prevent the further spread of the disease.









Share this: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Print

