Victims of sexual crimes do not know how to seek redress — NHRC Coordinator

The Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Nasarawa, Mr Chia Nor, has said that many victims of sexual crimes do not know how to seek redress.

He said their inability to determine what to do when violated has worsened their plight.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Lafia, Nor said the harrowing experience of been violated and not knowing what action to take or who to approach prompted the NHRC to embark on awareness campaign on how to seek justice.

He said having information on how to seek redress was pivotal in the recovery process of victims.

“Some of them know what to do but they don’t want to come out. Some fear stigmatisation. Some don’t trust the system. Then some don’t know what to or who to go and this is the worst of all.