Victim of gender violence, gets automatic employment in Nsukka LG

Some residents of Nsukka in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have applauded Chief Jude Asogwa, Chairman of Nsukka LG for offering automatic employment to Mrs Chinonso Echegi, whose husband recently used cutlass to cut off her hand.

It would be recalled that on January 27 one Sunday Echegi from Ibegwa-agu in Nsukka LG, now facing trial in court used cutlass to cut off the hand of his wife Chinonso Echegi on alleged infidelity.

Nsukka LG and Enugu State Government quickly intervened to ensure the woman was given adequate treatment by moving her to Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane Enugu as well as ensured that the husband was arrested and arraigned in Court.

The woman was discharged from the hospital last week and had gone back to Ibegwa-agu.

Residents in a separate interviews with our correspondent Nsukka on Wednesday commended Asogwa for the automatic employment which they said would help Chinonso to take care of herself and her children.

Mr Matthias Areji, the. President-general of Ibegwa-agu community said what Asogwa did was highly commendable and demonstration of a good leader who cares for his people.

“I am happy and excited on the good gesture of the Chairman of Nsukka LG council on that woman in our community the husband used cutlass to cut off her hand.

“This employment will not only help Chinonso get money to take care of herself and the children but will also keep her busy so that she will not think too much.

“Asogwa has once again demonstrated he is man of the people and God sent,”he said.

Speaking Mrs Juliana Ugwu a former Councilor said she was not surprised on the automatic employment of Asogwa to Chinonso as the Chairman is a good man and had done very well in the area since he assumed office last year.

“Asogwa has listening ear as well as sensitive to the plight of people,his administration will be remembered as one of the best in Nsukka LG.

” I commend him immensely for the employment that will help Chinonso to have source of income and livelihood,”she said

.Ugwu urged residents to continue to support Asogwa administration that had put measures in place to ensure every community in the area benefited from one developmental project or the other.

Also speaking, Comrade Godfirst Ezeugwu former General Secretary of Nsukka Youths General Assembly said Asogwa is an example of servant leader who had demonstrate it both in his words and actions even before he assumed office as council chairman.

“In Asogwa you see a leader who is God-fearing, humble, dedicated servant leader as well as one who has divine mandate to serve humanity.

“I commend the chairman for giving Chinonso automatic employment to enable her to see something to carter for herself and her children,”he said.

Ezeugwu advised husband and wife to avoid all forms of violence against each other but learn how to amicably resolve any misunderstanding.

“It was unfortunate that Chinonso’s husband restored to violence by using cutlass to cut off Chinonso’s hand on mere suspicion.

“Husbands and wives should love each other and resist the temptation of using violence to settle score no matter what happens,” he said.

When contacted, Asogwa (Nsukka Council Chairman) confirmed the automatic employment to Chinonso, noting that the employment would help reduce financial challenges for Chinonso as it would help her to have source of getting money.

“i foresee the challenges she will face in earning a living and supporting her children as a result of her disability, that is why I offered her the employment in Nsukka LG,”the council boss said..