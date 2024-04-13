Vice President’s official residence will not obstruct traffic flow in Abuja – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has assured that the official residence of the Vice President under construction in Abuja, will not obstruct the flow of traffic when the project is completed.

The Minister made the statement when he inspected the ongoing construction works at the Vice President’s official residence, over the weekend.

The Minister said the design and conceptualization of the VP’s residence by the Federal Government took into consideration the flow of traffic around the area, adding that the construction work is being carried out according to specification.

Barr Wike further disclosed that the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) has made its input into the project and that the FCDA and the contractor executing the project have also made the necessary adjustments.

According to the FCT Minister, “Those who designed the Vice President’s residence know why. We are not the ones who designed it. It was the Federal Government that decided that the Vice President’s residence should be located here. So, I’m sure they considered everything before deciding that.

“We have invited the office of the NSA and they have taken a look and made their input which the FCDA and the contractor, Julius Berger has taken into cognizance and made amendments. So, for traffic concerns, I don’t think it’s a problem”.

Barrister Wike meanwhile expressed satisfaction with the speed and quality of work and assured that the project will be completed and commissioned by next month.

He said, “significant progress has been made on the project since his last visit to the site, while the contractor has also promised to hand over the project in May, adding that he has no reason to doubt their capacity.

“As for the quality of the job, of course, we can see the work is going according to design and specification. So, we believe, by the grace of God, that is something that will be actualized”, Barr. Wike further stressed.

The FCT Minister also reassured that other ongoing infrastructure projects in the FCT scheduled to be completed by May next month would be actualized and opened for public use thereby making the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a reality in the FCT.

He said the projects will showcase the President’s achievements within his first year of office, in in fulfillment of the promises he made to Nigerians.