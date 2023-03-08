Vice President Osinbajo clocks 66

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was born on March 8, 1957, has clocked 66 years.

Osinbajo survived a helicopter crash in Kogi on Feb. 2, 2019, and won re-election on Feb. 23, 2019 for another four-year term with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He featured in the 2023 presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Osinbajo, Nigeria’s 5th vice president is the Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC), which deliberates on economic planning efforts and programmes of the various tiers of government.

As the chairman of NEC, Osinbajo has superintended over critical resolutions on economy, health, technology, agriculture, infrastructure and security, among others.

At the onset of COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Buhari asked him to chair the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) which drafted the Economic Sustainability (ESP) to shore up the economy.

He also chairs the Health Sector Reform Committee, National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy Committee, and Presidential Committee on the Repatriation.

Osinbajo is also chairing the committee on Return and Resettlement of IDPs in the North-East, National Steering Committee (NSC) of the National Development Plan(NDP) 2021 – 2025 among others.

The vice president attended the Igbobi College, Lagos, University of Lagos (UNILAG) from 1975 to 1978, and London School of Economics and Political Science.

He was Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State from 1999 until 2007.

Osinbajo worked as a Professor of Law at the University of Lagos for many years; he was also a Senior Partner with SimmonsCooper Partners, a commercial law firm.

He is also a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, have three children.(NAN)