Sunday, April 7, 2024
Vice President arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-El-Fitr

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Sunday arrived in Maiduguri ahead of the Eid-El-Fitr celebration, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

On arrival at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri, Shettima was received by the Borno Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, members of the State Executive Council and party chieftains.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Maiduguri and environs as usual during such festive periods.

The Eid-El-Fitr celebration marking the end of Ramadan fasting is expected to hold either Tuesday or Wednesday depending on the Lunar calendar heralding the new Islamic month of Shawwal. (NAN)

National growth LS

By Hamza Suleiman

