Viable correctional service critical in justice process, says Buhari

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja underscored the importance of correction in a virile justice system.

Speaking at the virtual commissioning of a 3,000-Capacity Ultra-Modern Custodial Centre, Janguza , Kano State, the President noted that “the importance of a viable Correctional Service is critical, not only for executing court sentences thereby completing the justice process but also for keeping felons out of circulation, securing the society and deterring those who intend to act in an anti-social manner.

“This facility will not only enhance the well-being of inmates but will engender their safe custody and significantly address the challenge of over-crowding in some Custodial Centres.”

President Buhari noted that the spate of violent, external attacks on some Custodial Centres across the country in the recent past underscored the need to fortify and take the security of the inmates and staff to be of utmost importance.

Also speaking at the virtual Commissioning of projects of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace in Kano and Kaduna, namely, New Airport Terminal Building at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano State as well as Aircraft Equipment at Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State, the President said his administration had placed a high premium on the safety, security and efficiency on air transportation which was the reason behind the robust Aviation Roadmap which has been successfully implemented, “resulting in huge growth in the sector, making aviation one of the fastest growing sectors of the economy before COVID-19, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).”

President Buhari also commissioned the Nigerian Navy Logistics College Dawakin Tofa, Kano State, which was relocated two years ago from the Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics College at Owerrinta in Imo State. He commended the college for boosting capacity development of naval logisticians within the period. He expressed his belief that the college will “undoubtedly contribute to the operational readiness of the naval fleet for economic prosperity.”

The President noted that the College has been effective in the conduct of Internal Security along with other security agencies within her Area of Operations.

In his remarks, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola described the event as a watershed as it highlighted the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to fulfilling its promise of delivering on good governance to all Nigerians, especially on security. He added that the Nigerian Correctional Service Act of 2019 signed by the President effectively rebranded the service.

Ogbeni Aregbesola disclosed that the idea of “a model high-capacity custodial centre of this magnitude was mooted and approved for the six geo-political regions of the country, in the first tenure of this administration. It was basically to address the serious infrastructure deficit the Service has had to grapple with.”

The Minister added that the project is also intended to solve the problem of over-crowding, especially in the custodial centres located in urban areas. He called on State Governments to “collaborate with the Federal Government in ensuring a smooth transition occasioned by the recent amendment in our constitution to take responsibility for the maintenance of their inmates in our facilities.”

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Hadi Sirika, said the New Airport Terminal Building at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport has the capacity to process seven Million passengers in one year, adding that the commitment of President Buhari to the Aviation sector is unparalleled.

Haidi Sirika also declared that the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria has produced 70% of the aviation workforce since its establishment in 1963.

Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi said the movement from Owerrinta, Abia State became necessary because “the size of land in Owerrinta is grossly inadequate to accommodate the desired expansion that will cater for additional infrastructure relevant for training logisticians in line with current realities and global best practices.

“These additional and necessary infrastructural requirements include a garment factory, hotel and suites as well as material testing laboratories for the newly established Project School amongst others, which are integral parts of logistics training.”