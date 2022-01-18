Veterans organise league to boost handball in Edo

Handball veterans in Edo said plans have been concluded to stage a league as part of efforts aimed at boosting the game in the state.

A former chairman of the State Handball Board, Emmanuel Akhigbe, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

According to him, the league which will kick off on Thursday, is expected to climax on Saturday where some key supporters of the sport will be honoured.

While noting that three teams have so far registered to participate in the league as at Monday, Akhigbe, however, stressed that more participating teams are expected before the close of entry on Wednesday.

“It is not to say that the game is not popular but you know it is not like football that two or three players can just come together to play.

“The technical requirement of the game of handball is a challenge.

“While we have the facilities across the state, we want to get more people to be aware about the game. We are seeking to increase the visibility of the game.

“Plans are also on to get schools to play more of the game through their games masters and the State Ministry of Education.

“We have had preliminary discussion with the ministry to that effect,” he stated.

Akhigbe said that among those to be honoured are the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Lilian Salami. (NAN)

