By Priscilla Osaje

Nigerian veteran rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has shared his GoFundMe account to fans and well-meaning Nigerians, for his medical bill regarding the kidney transplant surgery.

The renowned rapper, who took to his Instagram page to give details of his GoFundMe account created to aid his medical bill, said he was only waiting for the doctors to call him for the surgery.

He said that he received requests on the need for GoFundMe account.

He appreciated his fans and well wishers for their show of love and supports, since the announcement of his health issues.

“This is your brother and comrade Eedris Abdulkareem of “Nigeria Jaga Jaga” fame. First, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to you all for the unalloyed love and care you have shown me since this sad news broke.

“I sincerely appreciate and love you all for this outpouring of genuine love and care.

“However, based on the requests I have been receiving on the need for gofundme activities.

” I want to assure everyone that the activity is now on. Just click on my Instagram website for the gofundme link.

“I am feeling better, strong and agile in body and soul, while awaiting the doctors’ summons for the surgery procedures scheduled for any time from now.

” Prayers, faith and staunch belief in God’s awesome works drive me ‘ Lakreem Management’.

“May the Blessings of God continue to abide with you all and your respective households…Amen Blessings,” he wrote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the renowned singer recently was diagnosed with a kidney problem and hospitalised.

The singer took to his Instagram page in a video clip, to inform Nigerians on how he was feeling, stressing that he strongly believed he would successfully overcome his current situation.

He also told Nigerians that he had a strong spirit that he would come out of his current situation successfully, as he thanked them for their prayers and support.

Abdulkareem is a Nigerian hip hop artiste, singer and songwriter, who started his music career from long.

The singer came to limelight after being part of the group, Remedies which includes the likes of Tony Tetuilla and Eddy Montana before they finally went their separate ways with each taking up a solo career.

He released his first solo album, “Pass” in 2002, which was well received by music pundits, followed by Mr Lecturer, which mainly focuses on the sexual harassments in Universities.

He dropped another album “Jaga Jaga” in 2004 which was even more controversial than his previous ones, the song centered on the corruption and suffering in Nigeria and was banned on radio and television stations by the then president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The rapper has received numerous awards and recognitions due to his immense contribution to the growth and development of the entertainment industry.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

