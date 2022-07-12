Veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo resigns membership of APC over presidential ticket

Veteran Nigerian actor Kenneth Okonkwo, has resigned his membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) over its Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for 2023.

The actor made this known on his official Instagram page.

He stated that APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket would permanently destroy the political viability of Christians in the north of Nigeria if allowed to stand.

He added that he resigned his membership also in the interest of equity, justice, fairness and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

