Veteran Nollywood Actor, Gbenga Richards is dead

By Wale Kasali

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Gbenga Richards has been confirmed to have died in the early hours of today, Thursday, 12th May, 2022, in his sleep.

Richards made wave in the make-believe industry in the early 1990s and 2000, and was known for his good interpretation of roles.

The death of the veteran is coming weeks after the death of two Nollywood act, David Osagie and upcoming talented youngster, Chinedu Bernard, who died in Enugu State having slumped while cleaning a Church.

Before his demise, the late Richards had been bedridden, prompting some of his colleagues and friends to rally round to raise money for the once vibrant actor, who was a force to reckon with in the 1990s and early 2000s.

He was said to be suffering from a series of ailments and raising money for his treatment has become difficult because he has fallen on hard times.

Richards was reportedly suffering from diabetes and other related ailments in which funds was been solicited to cater for his welfare.

It would be recalled that Comic actor, Ime Bishop Umoh, also known as Okon, and Emmanuel Ehumadu, popularly known as Labista, had taken to social media to seek financial assistance for him.

The actor’s old friends and some of his fans recently joined in the campaign to help him.

It was however disheartening of his death.

It would recalled that the late Richards parted ways with his wife of over 15 Years, Florence, who was also a colleague in the industry.

It was gathered that Richards absconded from home and never returned. He left his wife and children under the guise of going on location and never returned to his marriage.

Florence had to move on and relocate from their once peaceful matrimonial home. The first appearance Richards made as an actor was to represent Nigeria with Hubert Ogunde at the Second World Black and African Festival of African Culture (FESTAC) in 1977.

He also featured in the blockbuster movies like Sango, Mirror in the Sun, Betrayal by Love, Fighting Machine and a host of others.

He will be sorely missed by colleagues in the industry.

