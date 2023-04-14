Veteran journalists extol virtues of late ThisDay Senior Photojournalist, Ademola

By Akeem Abas

Veteran journalists and collegues on Thursday extolled the virtues of late ThisDay Senior Photojournalist, Felix Ademola.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the late Ademola died on March 24 at the age of 68 after a brief illness.

Speaking during the Commendation Service held in honour of the late Ademola on Thursday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) Press Centre in Ibadan, Mr Lanre Ogundipe, a former Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) President, described the late Ademola as a committed and dutiful journalist.

He recalled how the late Ademola thwarted an assassination attempt on the former governor of old Oyo State, late Chief Bola Ige at Tonkere area of Ile-Ife in 1983.

Ogundipe said that the assassin would have claimed Ige’s life during an electioneering campaign at Ile-Ife if not for the late Ademola who alerted them.

“We were three including the late Ademola who was on top of a tree in order to get a good photograph while we were in front of Chief Ige.

“When he saw the assassin, he called our attention to the danger. He shouted on top of his voice that someone was pointing a gun to our direction.

“He charged us to run to avoid the danger. When we heard this, all of us, including late Chief Ige scampered for safety. The plot was effectively thwarted,” he said.

He said that the late Ademola lived a life of goodness, adding he would forever be remembered for what he stood for, goodness, love and peace.

Also speaking, Chief Soladoye Adewole, a former NUJ Chairman in the state described the late Ademola as a peace-loving individual who contributed immensely to his emergence as state chairman of the union.

Adewole said that the late Ademola was a committed unionist, easy-going and godly individual, who would be sorely missed.

Also Chief Ademola Babalola, the State NUJ Chairman, described the late photojournalist as a respected and peace-loving elder in the profession

Babalola, who worked with the late Ademola as a reporter in ThisDay, newspaper, said he was a man of good conscience.

The NUJ chairman prayed that God Almighty provides for the entire family and grant them fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Others who paid tribute to the late Ademola are Mr Kemi Olaitan ( ThisDay Newspaper), Dare Fasube ( Vanguard Newspaper) and Femi Ilesanmi (ex- Nation Newspaper Photojournalist).

They described the late photojournalist as a great family man, dutiful colleague and peace-loving man.

They attested to the late Ademola’s good deeds and god-fearing disposition, saying he led a life worthy of celebration.

In his remarks, Adesina, late Ademola’s son, said his father was a hero who bequeathed on to them long lasting legacies.

“Our late father is our hero. He was a good father and does everything thoroughly. He left legacies that still speak for him.

“Everything I learnt from him, I did first hand. He was kindhearted, diligent, peace-loving and godly. He was until his death a devout christian,” he said

The late Ademola’s son appreciated the NUJ for organising the service in honour of his father, thanking all for their support during his trying times.

NAN reports that Pastor Bisi Oladele delivered the sermon, while Pastor Ola Ajayi offered special prayer for the family and NUJ. (NAN)