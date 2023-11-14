Veteran journalist, Folu Olamiti, named African Leadership Institute Fellow

A former Executive Director, Publications, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc , Fellow of Nigerian Guild of Editors and member, London Institute of Journalists, Commonwealth, since 1978, Sir Folu Olamiti, has been nominated as a Fellow of the Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa(IGLSA).

IGLSA, an independent international and multi-disciplinary Think-Tank led by former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, and which undertakes research and capacity building on Governance, Leadership and related issues led, has the primary goal of undertaking research on governance and leadership with a view to bringing unique ideas rooted in the African experience, both historical and contemporary, to solving challenges of African development.

This was conveyed in a letter written to Olamiti, a member of the International Press Institute and a former Chairman, Board of Management, Advent Cable Network Nigeria (ACNN) TV, Abuja, by the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the institute, Dr Lanre Adebayo.

The nomination, the institute noted, is against the background of Olamiti’s exemplary contributions to the development of journalism profession in Nigeria.

It said that in the course of Olamiti’s leadership trajectory, he has “mentored generations of journalists with ethical orientation and have demonstrated great vision as well as uncommon pursuance of excellence in service and passion for humanity.”

It added that Olamiti had also “been a regular and courageous advocate for good governance and transformational leadership; theunity, development and peace,” of Nigeria, qualities which it said great leaders are made of, adding that the country is in dire need of such leaders at this moment.

The institute said Olamiti’s formal investiture would be he held on November 18 at the Auditorium of the African University of Science and Technology, and would be chaired by former Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, and Chairman of the Institute’s Membership Committee, Professor Nuhu Yaqub.

Olamiti, an alumnus of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos; Thomson Foundation Editorial School, Cardiff, Wales, had a robust journalism career as News Editor, Nigerian Tribune, 1976-80; Assistant Editor, Nigerian Tribune, 1980-85; Editor, Sunday Tribune, 1985 -90; Editor Nigerian Tribune 1990- 99 and Executive Director, Publications 1999- 2022.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

