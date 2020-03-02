Veteran actor, Pa Kasumu dies at 66

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kayode Odumosu, popularly known as Pa Kasumu has died after an illness.

The news of his death was announced by Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola through her Instagram account.

According to Daramola, the news was broken to her by a close source that stays around the hospital where Pa Kasumu died.

“BREAKING NEWS! Our model veteran actor, Pa Kasumu finally takes a bow.

“It is with so much heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce that our #paraafricafoundation model actor has given up the ghost after a brief illness,” she said.

She added that she would keep the public updated on new developments as regards his death.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that “Pa Kasumu” was a household name in the Yoruba movie industry many years ago, until he was diagnosed with an illness in 2013.

He started his acting career at the age of 15 and featured in several home movies. (NAN)