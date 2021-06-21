Verification: customs threatens to detain defaulting airplanes

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), says it will detain any defaulting privately owned airplanes at the expiration deadline of the July 7 , as part of the ongoing verification.

The Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah said this at a news conference to give update of the verification in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the service on May 31, announced its intention to carry out holistic audit of the importation of private airplanes operating in the Country.

Attah explained that, as agency of government responsible for enforcement of laws governing imports and exports in Nigeria, NCS would not hesitate to invoke appropriate sanctions on any defaulting private airplanes.

He said such action including detention of the airplanes would be taken immediately after the expiration of the verification period on Tuesday July 6.

The spokesperson disclosed that with two weeks into the 30 days verification period, only six owners of private airplanes had responded to the invitation.

He added that this was what necessitated the update and reminder to those who had not responded, to do so in other to avoid possible detention of their airplanes.

“You will recall that the service on 31st may, 2021 made public its intention to carry out holistic audit of the importation of private aircrafts operating in the Country.

“In addition to the Press Conference on the 31st May 2021, paid advertisement of invitation to private aircrafts owners for verification between 7th June to 6th July 2021 was published in Sun, Nation and Daily Trust News papers on 1st June, 2021.

“Online platforms have also been active on publication of the notice in public interest.

“The Service believes that owners of private aircrafts are highly placed individuals who would be willing to comply with extant laws of the land governing importation of the aircrafts they own, this includes payments of all appropriate duties and taxes.

“For the avoidance of doubt, private aircrafts owners or their representatives are to report to room 305, Tariff and Trade Departments, Nigeria Customs Service’ headquarters. Abuja” he explained.

He noted that the exercise which had commenced June 7, would end July 6 2021 adding that it starts from 10.00 a.m to 5.00 pm daily.

He said owners or representatives of private airplanes sould come with documents such as Aircraft Certificate of Registration, NCAA’S Flight Operations Compliance Certificate (FOCC) and

NCAA’S Maintenance Compliance Certificate (MCC).

According to him, others are NCAA’S Permit for non- Commercial Flights (PNCF) and Temporary Import Permit (TIP) where applicable.

Attah stated that the ongoing verification was to ensure all privately owned airplanes in the country were properly imported and cleared with all appropriate taxes paid. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...