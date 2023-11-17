Verdict: Mohammed’s victory fresh impetus for commitment to service – Jatau

By Olaide Ayinde

The Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Auwal Jatau has described the Appeal Court’s verdict affirming the victory of Bala Mohammed in the March 18 gubernatorial election as “fresh impetus for more commitment to serve the people”.

In a congratulatory message, on Friday in Bauchi, Jatau said the victory did not only affirmed the strength of democracy, but also solidified the commitment of the PDP administration towards the progress of the state and overall wellbeing of the citizens.

Also reacting, Mr Abdullahi Yelwa, a political analyst, said the Appeal Court’s judgment upholding Mohammed’s election wasn’t unexpected.

Yelwa, who is also a senior Lecturer, Department of Crime Management and Control (CMC) Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi, added that what could have been shocking was the appeal court upturning the judgment of the tribunal.

“If you carefully study the details of the content of the judgment at the tribunal, one is likely to predict with precision that the appeal court would uphold the judgment as it is.

“The Appeal Court is called the name because it is meant to review what has been done at the court before it and that is the tribunal in this case.

“It is not there to entertain fresh evidence nor is it there to start the case afresh. It’s just to review the procedures and perhaps the conclusion, and if the judgment is inline with the procedures, the law, then it will affirm it.

“If there is any lacuna in how it was conducted, then it would now decide otherwise,” he said.

The appellate court on Friday upheld the judgment of the Bauchi State Governorship Tribunal which dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar. (NAN)(

