Verbatim: Kingibe, Akume, Akpabio speak on June 12

After the ceremony to mark Democracy Day 2023, Journalists spoke with some dignatories at the Presidential Villa:

Babagana Kingibe:

As the Vice President of the winner of the June 2003 election, what kind of nostalgia does this event today evoke?

Well, it always brings back very vivid memories of the whole process and sadness at the end of the process with the annulment, but I think today as always, I believe in looking forward and the President in his Democracy Day address has set out the markers as to where we are coming from. And he has set up beacons as to the direction we should take to make our country great, to strengthen democracy and to defend democracy at all times. And I believe that his speech was really inspiring and I think all right thinking men and women of this country should very carefully go through and be inspired by it and be guided by it. It is a great thing.

Do you think the country has done enough to recognize what MkO Abiola truly stands for?

Well, I don’t know when is enough, enough? May his soul rest in peace. The President Abiola is no more. We can’t bring him back. And whatever we do, will never bring him back to life. But we should never forget. We should be inspired by his courage. We should be inspired by his steadfast commitment, and we should be inspired by his willingness to sacrifice his life, which he has, and for which I think the country will forever be grateful.

SGF George Akume

So what does this day mean to you?

June 12 represents its deliberate attempt to enthroned the sanctity of democracy and due process as far as elections are concerned. It also bothers on fundamental human rights, the right of people to vote freely and choose their own leaders. The abandonment of this principle lead to unpleasant consequences by way of demonstrations, when that annulment was made. It was long ago, but we give glory to God that today, we are celebrating this very important landmark in the history of our country. Remember, it was 2019 that President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 as work free day and by that tradition the present government is continuing to walk in the steps of the last administration. And the President is the commander in chief, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is regarded as one of the most critical persons in the struggle for the attainment of that mandate. And that is why we’re very happy that today he is here as the president. Thank you very much.

Godwill Akpabio:

It’s a milestone for the country. We are making progress as far as freedom is concerned. It’s also a period for sober reflection when you look at the events that happened 30 years ago, the late MKO Abiola—may his soul rest in peace. And then we are celebrating this day, you know to commemorate that event, it is very humbling. And for us to be alive to see this happening and for almost seven times of change of baton in democracy; it shows clearly that Nigeria is moving forward in freedom. And I believe under President Bola Tinubu also in prosperity.

Can we really cash in on the gains of this day?

Definitely, because, of course, you have seen the last election. That was the first cashless election in Nigeria and inspite of that, Nigerians still trooped out to bring out leaders of their choices. So, we are very excited and we know that there is hope for the future. We will cash in by ensuring that there is peace and then ensuring that we work towards a secured nation where everybody can sleep with their eyes closed and, of course, bring back prosperity. We will produce what we consume and consume what we produce. We are already certain and we believe that the internal refineries are now going to kick in with the abrogation of subsidy which was a terrible cankerworm. I don’t know the statistics, but someone is telling me that over 69 million barrels (probably litres) a day were being consumed before the subsidy was removed, but now it has reduced to 15. Then the neighbouring countries are rioting because we were almost subsidizing for almost all our neighbours in West Africa. We were depleting our resources and we were getting poorer while they were enjoying their lives. So, today, Nigerians have hope—a renewed hope—that yes, indeed, that the resources we are going to save from the policies being taken already by this administration would be used by humanity and used to enhance the living standard of Nigerians. So, we are cashing in on this day of democracy.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

