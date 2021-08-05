Venturing into agribusiness without owning a farm

By Agbaji Chinedu

The agricultural industry has huge lucrative business and career opportunities within the value chain. If you have an interest in agriculture or open to learn about business ideas in agriculture. You don’t need to own a farm of any kind be it animal husbandry or crop production before making money from Agricultural business. In fact, people that make the most profit from Agribusiness are not necessarily farm owners.

Agribusiness in Nigeria has taken a dramatic turn to a better direction and Millionaires are currently being made every year through it in Nigeria and there is certainly no end to the prospects of creating more wealth through Agribusiness in the coming years. According to Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) “The size of food and agriculture in Africa will rise to $1 trillion by 2030. The population of Africa, now at 1.2 billion, will double to 2.5 billion by 2050. They all must eat. And only through food and agribusiness can this be achieved,” If you are thinking of how to make money, Agribusiness is the option.

The following are the available lucrative opportunities you can venture into without owning a farm: –

Agribusiness Consulting and Training Services

Farm Produce Processing and Packaging (The value is $ 545,000,000.00)

Farm Produce Marketing (eMarketing)

Agricultural logistic (by road, air, and sea)

Smart Farming Solution Provider (Providing Technology Solutions for Farmers)

Agricultural Equipment Leasing – The Uber Model

Exportation Of Agric Products

Agro Input products

Farm produce storage

Invest within the Agriculture Business value chain



With continues increase in global population, agricultural products have a guaranteed market demand. To add, one of the last things people are willing to cut from their budgets is food. It is projected that, by 2050 the world’s population will likely increase by more than 35%. Consequently, to feed that population, crop production will need to double, and Africa is ideally said become a premium food supplier.

We need to help the food sector scale-up and make the most of growth opportunities hence investing in agribusiness is the most profitable thing to do. Your investment provides capital for agricultural entrepreneurs to maximize their productivity and yields and you help fund farmers access to inputs or the equipment they need to scale their produce as bountiful as possible.

To conclude, investing in agribusiness is a strong and fruitful venture. It yields physical results that benefits the investor more than just financial gains. By investing in an agribusiness, you are investing in the success of a community. The question I want to ask now is do you have a community? Or do you want one? If yes contact us for more detail on how we can make our communities a success. The way forward is to turn all our rural areas from what is called zones of economic misery to zones of economic prosperity, and that can only happen when we get agriculture working. Get involved and let’s create wealth and food security in Nigeria.

