Vehicle Insurance Policy: Don urges Police not to undermine enforcement

Prof. Freedom Onuoha, Coordinator of Security, Violence and Conflict Research Group, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has charged the Nigerian Police

By Oladapo Udom

Prof. Freedom Onuoha, Coordinator of Security, Violence and Conflict Research Group, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has charged the Nigerian Police not to allow corruption to undermine enforcement of the third-party insurance policy.

Onuoha made this assertion in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had directed the Police to embark on enforcement of the mandatory minimum of Third Party Motor Vehicle Insurance, which commenced on Feb. 1.

The professor noted that the intent of the directive was commendable, adding that it would enable road users get protected and compensated from the dangers arising from road accidents in the country.

“However, my worry lies in the fact that the average Nigeria policeman will use the opportunity for personal gains at the expense of what the policy is intended for.

“The directive by the I-G to enforce third party insurance is put in place for implementing an already existing provision in the Nigerian Insurance Act of 2023.

“The intention and genuineness of the provision of the Act is good but the approach and posture in which an average policeman will go about it is my worry,” Onuoha said.

According to him, a country where people are currently facing financial difficulty, will not prioritise getting third party insurance but instead, prioritise having their basic needs met.

“Therefore, it presupposes that we are likely going to have a lot of defaulters more than people who are likely going to comply.

“This, in itself is going to create an economy for the policemen who will be deployed to enforce the policy to milk Nigerians dry,” he said.

Onuoha said that if the country wanted to get the best out of the enforcement of the policy, some inbuilt mechanism should be put in place to ensure its success.

“These mechanism will ensure that the average Nigerian policeman does not seize the opportunity for extortion and financial compensation from defaulters,” he added.

The professor urged the government to ensure the enforcers are properly kitted by putting on body cameras that have the capacity for recording.

“This will go a long way by protecting the defaulters and ensuring that their right is not violated in the process of enforcing the Act.

“This will also give evidence that the policeman who is enforcing is doing so in the highest level of professionalism and ethical standards while performing his or her responsibilities.

“If not, corruption is certainly going to undermine the genuine intent of the Act and the police is going to be at the centre of even circumventing its very essence,” he said. (NAN)