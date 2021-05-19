VC warns public against fake recruitment advert by FUOYE

Oye-Ekiti (Ekiti), May 19, (NAN) Vice-Chancellor, University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Fasina, on Wednesday, advised members of the to disregard announcement on purported move by the institution to recruit both academic and non-academic staffers.

Fasina, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Media Matters, Wole Balogun, in Oye-Ekiti, described the advertisement of job vacancies on media as fake.

The vice-chancellor described the purported vacancy advert as the handiwork of fraudsters.

The statement read, “The attention of management of FUOYE has been drawn to a fake announcement university is currently recruiting to fill academic and non- academic vacancies.

“The fake announcement, which is created to defraud members of the , has gone viral on the media.

“FUOYE is currently recruiting and whenever the need arises for the announcement of authentic recruitment , it will be made known through several channels of communication, such as print and electronic media, just on the media alone.

“We wish to categorically state said announcement is fake and it is the handiwork of fraudulent people, who are determined to tarnish the good image of our upwardly citadel of learning.

The statement advised members of the to always endeavour to contact the institution directly and also put calls through to the appropriate channels to confirm such information in the future before making attempt to access them.

“In this age of social media, many people are devising several fraudulent means to defraud innocent members of the public.

“Members of the public, especially our youths seeking gainful employment, are urged to ignore the announcement currently spreading on social media, in their own ,” it said. (NAN)

