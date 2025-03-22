VC urges parents to monitor their children, as SUMAS matriculates 1,225

Prof. James Ogbonna, the Vice Chancellor of State University of Medical and Applied Science (SUMAS) Igbo-Eno, Enugu State has urged parents whose children are students in the institution to monitor their progress and report any discomfiting trait to the university

Ogbonna made the call in Nsukka on Saturday during the institution’s 3rd matriculation ceremony in which 1,225 new students took their matriculation vows.

He said that parents and guidance should monitor their children academic and behavioural progress and report to the University management anytime they observe any slow academic progress.

“We urge parents and guidance to monitor the progress of their children and feel free to call our attention if you notice a trait that is discomfiting because young people can be easily distracted by the freedom inherent in liberal university education

“We are committed to ensuring that by the time your wards graduate from here, they will be disruptively innovative and confident graduates who will compete favourably with graduates from the best universities in the world,” he said.

While congratulating the new students, the VC reminded the new students that the university has zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractices and other social vices

“SUMAS has zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractices and other criminal activities, make sure you do not get involved in any of those because the institution will not hesitate to sanction any defaulter.

“Bear in mind that while your family, including your parents, will enjoy the pride of having you graduate from the university, the degree and the training you will receive here will be your own key to a better life,” he said.

The VC expressed his gratitude to the State Governor Dr Peter Mbah for his transformational leadership which he noted is already bearing unquantifiable fruits in all sectors of the state economy.

“The governor has given us all the support, we have no reason to not become the centre of excellence in medical, and applied science education envisioned by the founder of the university, and as enshrined in our vision and mission.

“With governor’s support, phase one of the teaching hospital, as well as the mother and child hospital have been completed while an additional office block and an animal house have been added to our critical infrastructure.

“These are awaiting the governor’s official commissioning, with these, the teaching hospital will start fully operational as soon as a chief medical director is appointed, and our administrative and sundry support staff,” he said.

Speaking, Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State who is the Visitor of the university said his administration would continue to take education seriously noting that since the advent of his administration education had continued to have the highest budgetary allocation every year.

Mbah who was represented by the Commissioner of Health in the state Prof Emmanuel Obi said his government would continue to give adequate support and funding to SUMAS in order to achieve the state target of making Enugu State centre of medical tourism in west Africa.

“My administration will continue to do its best to position Enugu State globally as well as make it the centre of medical tourism in west Africa.

“I commend the VC and management of SUMAS on their dedication which has resulted in rapid growth of the university in terms of quality academics and increase in students admission number,” he said.

The governor congratulated they matriculants for being lucky to gain admission in the university and urged them to take their studies serious in order to graduate with good results as well as justify the huge investment their parents have made on their education.

HRH Samuel Asadu, the Chairman of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers was among dignitaries present during the matriculation.