VC urges FG to upgrade infrastructure in tertiary institutions

By Ige Adekunle

Prof. Jeremiah Ojediran, Vice- Chancellor of Bells University of Technology, Ota, has urged the Federal Government to upgrade infrastructure in tertiary institutions.

Ojediran stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun State.

He said that improved infrastructure in schools and better staff remuneration would help tackle the brain-drain phenomenon and enhance the quality of the nation’s education system.

“There is the urgent need for the Federal Government to improve on infrastructural development that will aid research and quality education.

“Most of our academicians are doing excellently outside the country and they are well paid and respected.

“Our government need to increase annual budgetary allocation to education, improve the welfare of the academicians through enhanced remunerations to reduce the alarming rate of brain-drain in the country.

The vice-chancellor noted that the private universities in the country have been helping to improve standard and quality education but a lot still needed to be done.

Ojediran maintained that any nation that failed to invest in human capital development through education would not achieve sustainable national development.

He appealed for an amicable resolution of the ongoing dispute between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He said that the current legal action could worsen the situation, which would eventually affect the standard of education in the country.

Ojediran, however, urge the Federal Government to enable private universities access TETfund as partners in progress through training of quality graduates for national development.

(NAN)

