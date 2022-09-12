VC urges FG to provide enabling environment for economy to thrive

By Ige Adekunle

The Vice Chancellor of Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos, Prof. Charles Ayo, has urged the Federal Government to provide an enabling environment that will enable the nation’s economy to thrive.

Ayo made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

He noted that there was the need for the Federal Government to create an enabling environment to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

Ayo, a former Vice Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun, implored the Federal Government to provide adequate electricity, good road networks, transportation and housing to address the poor economic situation.

He explained that the provision of an enabling environment for the real sector would help the economy to produce goods and services, as well as provide job opportunities for graduates.

Ayo added that this would also reduce pressure on nation’s currency.

“Let the country celebrate the ease of doing business by providing adequate electricity power in abundance and provision of critical infrastructure to boost the country’s economic activities.

“In addition, the provision of critical infrastructure, especially stable power, would boost the digital economy and make people to be self-employed, “he said.

The vice chancellor emphasised the need for the government to make emphatic efforts to do the needful as the business terrain is harsh, thus leading to employers reducing their work force.

This development, he said, was making many people to be in a hopeless situation and not able to pay their children’s school fees.

Ayo stressed the need for more investment in the education sector to improve the quality of education, pointing out that inadequate education was also contributing to the security challenges facing the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

