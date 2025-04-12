VC tasks UNN freshmen on academic excellence

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Prof. Oguejiofo Ujam has charged new students of the institution to strive for academic excellence and resist the urge to partake in unwholesome acts that are capable of ruining their future.

Ujam gave the charge in Nsukka on Friday in a remark during the university’s orientation programme for the Class of 2024/2025 freshmen, assuring the new students of their safety on the institution’s campuses.

He said that the university management wiould continue to address the needs and challenges faced by students in the university to ensure the student’s maximum academic performance.

“This university places a high premium on merit, fairness and excellence. This means that you need to take your studies seriously in order to succeed and achieve academic excellence.

“Ensure that you attend your classes regularly and be punctual in order to participate in all forms of continuous assessment because your score determines your academic progression.

“The university management will continue to address the needs and challenges faced by students across the campuses in terms of municipal services such as the supply of water, electricity power and the sanitary of your hostels and the entire university surroundings for you to give us your maximum performance.

“We are committed to ensuring your safety in both Nsukka and Enugu campuses alike but you too must play your own role by given serious attention to your studies as well as being law-abiding.,” he said.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor who was represented by Prof. Romanus Ezeokonkwo, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, reminded the new students that the university has zero tolerance for exam malpractices, cultism and other vices,

“Take time to go through and study their handbook carefully to get acquainted with the university’s rules and regulations,” he said.

In a remark, Prof. Christian Ezeibe,

Dean of Student Affairs, UNN, represented by Dr. Peter Asadu, Associate, Dean Student Affairs Department said that the university offers a range of services.

He said the services include academic advising, counselling, and career guidance, that help students to navigate through their academic and personal journey.

“This orientation marks the beginning of your academic journey here in UNN, the purpose is to introduce you to the core values, structure, expectations and opportunities available within the university.

“As we expose you to our University through this orientation we expect you to uphold the values of our institution, including academic integrity, respect for diversity, and a commitment to excellence.

“We protect our students from all forms of harassments, So, as you begin your academic journey, take advantage of the numerous opportunities available to you.

Engage with your peers, participate in extra-curricular activities, and explore the various resources and facilities on campus,” he said.

The students were lectured by different resource persons on the institution’s academic procedures, financial information, course registrations.

Use of library, digital opportunity in learning, social and cultural life, security, sports health, and wellness, among others.

Some of the students interviewed reporter expressed satisfaction with the orientation and described it as a wonderful opportunity to be enlightened on the path that would help them achieve academic excellence and be good students