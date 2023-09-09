VC says, SUMAS is equipped to be university for academic excellence

By Chimezie Godfrey

Prof. James Ogbonna, the pioneer Vice-Chancellor, State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS) Igbo-Enu, Enugu State, says state government equipped the university from the beginning, to make it centre of excellence among other universities.

Ogbonna disclosed this in Nsukka on Saturday during a press briefing to mark the first anniversary of the university as well as his one year in office as the institution’s pioneer VC.

Ogbonna was appointed Vice-Chancellor of SUMAS by Enugu State Government on the September 2, 2022 with 819 pioneer students for the 2022/2023 academic session.

He said that, quality of infrastructures and state-of-the-art equipment in classrooms, laboratories, hostels, medical centre, library among others in the institution were eloquent testimony that the university graduates would be the best among equals.

“The speed academic activities started in SUMAS was made possible because, all required for quality teaching and learning have been put in place by Enugu State government .

” Staff and students of SUMAS will continue to be grateful to forner Governor of the State Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and present Governor Mr Peter Mbah.

“Mba on assumption of office visited the university and promised that his government will give priority to the institution to make it the best medical university in Nigeria and Africa.

“Our achievements so far is because of team work by staff and management as well as support from government, groups and individuals that believe in us.

The VC explained that, rhe university has 19 state-of-the-art laboratories, digital library, well equipped engineering workshops, 24-hour solar powered electricity, internet facilities, 10 industrial size water boreholes, among others.

” Our offices, classrooms, hostels, laboratories, Medical Centre, Security office and other places are covered by high-capacity fast internet connectivity.

” The university has an ultra-modern 120-bed Medical Centre, presently being used as a temporary building for SUMAS University Teaching Hospital.

“We are grateful to consultants who are providing pro-bono service in the areas of general surgery, paediatrics, Internal medicine, neuro surgery, plastic surgery orthopaedic surgery, obstetrics, gynaecology among others.

” We are providing primary secondary and tertiary health care services for students, staff and the general public, with a helipad installed in case of any helicopter emergency medical service,”he said.

Ogbonna said the institution had experienced security personnel to man the campus, provided with requisite equipment and gadgets to enhance their on-the-job performance.

“The security in the campus has the capacity to monitor what is happening in every part of the campus as CCTV is mounted everywhere

” The university has invested on landscaping and planting of trees, as well as procured an incinerator to handle all combustible wastes in the campus,’he said.

According to the VC hence reading reading make ‘ Jack a dull boy’, the school had sporting facilities in soccer, volley ball, basketball table tennis among others as sporting activity was scheduled every Wednesday afternoon.

On SUMAS and host communities relationship, Ogbonna said that the institution had been enjoying cordial relationship with host communities and pledged that the university would sustain it.

The VC disclosed that, the university had biometric machine finger capture where students clock-in on the entrance of every classroom to show they attended lectures.

“This biometric machine data is linked to SUMAS website portal, this enable parents to monitor their children lecture attandance whenever they logged into our portal.

“With this, parents will know how many times their son or daughter attended lectures in a week,”he said.

Our correspondent reports that, the VC had earlier before the press briefing conducted newsmen to a facility tour inside the campus.

Some of the university principal officers present during the press briefing include; Mr. Anselm Onah, Registrar, Mr. Emeka Ozoadibe, Bursar, Mrs. Monica Eze, Librarian and dean of faculties

