VC denies attack on UDUS by bandits

By Habibu Harisu

Prof. Lawal Bilbis, the Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto (UDUS), has denied that the institution was attacked by bandits.

He also said that no student was kidnapped when thieves broke into some shops at the Students Mart and carted away drinks on Monday night.

“It was a pure case of theft, not banditry”, Bilbis told newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto while responding to speculations on the social media about the incident.

The VC explained that he joined some security personnel of the university to inspect the affected shops immediately after the theft was reported.

”I call on the public as well as parents to remain calm, there is no cause for alarm over the security situation in the university.

“Let me appreciate Journalists for the assessment of what really happened in the university, so as so to dowse the tension generated by the speculations on social media.

“I was alerted by security officials in the school of an incident and when I arrived the mini Mart where the incident happened at about 11 pm on Monday, it was observed that it was a pure case of theft, not bandits attack.

“The thieves armed with weapons carted away two cartons of malt drinks and eight mobile phones belonging to students who were charging them in the shops at the mart.”

According to the vice chancellor, he immediately alerted other security agencies, including the police and civil defence who responded promptly by sending their men to the scene.

He cautioned students against spreading false information, stressing that the school’s social media policy is still enforce to check circulation of “evil and unguarded materials”.

The VC said that the university has been working very closely with all security agencies, including the military and local vigilante groups of communities around the institution.

“We share intelligence information to forestall any unforeseen circumstances”, he said, adding that the university’s internal security system has been enhanced to respond to any security challenges.

He thanked security agencies, communities and Sokoto State Government for their support to the university, and assured students, parents and all stakeholders that the university would remain safe all times. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

