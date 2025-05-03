VC commends foundation for donating solar electricity to UNN

Prof Oguejiofo Ujam, Acting Vice-chancellor, University of Nigeria Nsukka has commended Human Race Foundation (HRF) for donating 6kva solar electricity to the Faculty of Social Sciences of the institution to boost energy.

Ujam gave the commendation in Nsukka on Saturday during the inauguration o the project, he said the donation came at the right time when the university was having challenges in electricity supply.

The VC who was represented by the Prof Kamoru Usman , acting Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics

urged the faculty to ensure necessary maintenance so that the system would last ten years as projected by the foundation.

“UNN commends HRF, a foundation comprising alumni of UNN for remembering to come and give back to their alma mater who made them what they are now.

“This donation is coming at the right time when the institution has challenges of electricity from public power supply.

“The university will ensure appropriate maintainance so that the project will last years expected of it ” he said.

The VC appluded Prof Chidi Nzeadibe, the Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences ,who he said had attracted many projects to the faculty since he assumed office as dean and urged him to keep it up.

In a remark during the inauguration, Dr Chima Oti, the President of the foundation who led other members to the event said it gives the foundation joy to back their alma mater who made them what they are now.

He noted that no university anywhere in the world would survive without contributions of their alumni.

“We known power is a challenge in UNN as well as in the country, that is we decided to make the solar light donation.

“The solar is expected to cover twelves rooms in the faculty involvibg classrooms and offices and will run day and night.

“We have done semilar project in University of Nigeria Enugu Campus last year and today we are doing this one in Nsukka and hopefully we will come back to do another project,”he said.

According to him no contributions by the foundation would to enough to our alma mater who made us what we are now.

Responding on behalf of the faculty, the Dean (Nzeadibe) said the installation of solar light is expected not only to reduce carbon footprint but also contribute significantly to the ongoing efforts. to promote environmental sustainability within UNN.

“This gesture by the foundation aligns with the mission and vision of the present leadership of the university to lead in academic excellence while fostering sustainable environment,”he said.

The Dean said that the faculty is happy that the donation is coming at right time when the university is facing huge monthly energy bills and frequent power cut and outage which make learning,, teaching and research very difficult.

“We gratefully acknowledge this collaboration with HRF and the positive impact it will have on both students and staff of the faculty.

” The faculty immensly thank the foundation for the successful implementation of the project at no cost to the faculty and pledged to ensure its maintainance,” Nzeadibe said.