VC calls for synergy between business communities, academic institutions

Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja has called for a closer synergy between the business communities and academic institutions as a way to fast track national development.

Na’Allah made the call on Friday in Abuja while signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

Na’Allah, in a statement by Olayemi John-Mensah, ACCI’s Media and Strategy Officer, said it was timely for Nigeria to emulate the practice in settled society where academicians and business community work together to drive national development.

He noted that research and development should be the driving force for business innovations and initiatives.

He explained that collaboration between the two sectors is in the interest of both business and the Universities.

According to him, the output of research in Universities should be the critical raw materials for business innovation and product development across the various sectors of the Economy.

He expressed satisfaction with the collaboration with ACCI.

He listed areas of collaboration to include research, training, joint business venture, capacity building and participation of ACCI in the upcoming business school and the mining sector.

Dr Abubakar Almujtaba, President of ACCI, at the signing of the MoU said it was a milestone for private partnership adding that it was an important aspect of our educational and commercial improvement.

Almujtaba, represented by the ACCI Vice President of Industry, Chief Jude Igwe, said through the MoU, ACCI and University of Abuja had concluded a partnership agreement for good.

He added that the agreement were in the areas of research, training, capacity building, continuing education, workshops and conferences.

The ACCI boss noted other areas as Executive and Regular MBAs, Skills Development, Technology and Knowledge Transfer, Trade fairs and Expos, Preparation of Curriculum and modules for specialised trainings, policy advocacy, among others.

“To prepare a skilled work force, business and educational institutions must partner to preserve our nation’s competitiveness and economic strength in response to a rapidly changing and increasingly competitive world.

“Specifically, our partnership will be through the University of Abuja Business School, Centre for Sponsored Projects, Internship and Linkages Services.

“Others are Centre for Undergraduate Research and The Centre for Student’s Industrial Work Experience Scheme and Student Employment (SIWES).

“The Centre will partner through ACCI’s Business Entrepreneurship Skills and Technology Centre, Policy Advocacy Centre, Dispute Resolution centre and Abuja Trade Centre.

“We look forward to a successful implementation of the MoU,” he added. (NAN)

